SC dismisses plea to make Yoga compulsory in schools

The today dismissed a plea seeking framing of a yoga policy and making the practice compulsory for students of classes 1-8 across the country.



A bench headed by dismissed the plea and said it is for the government to take a decision on such issue.



"We are nobody to say what is to be taught in schools. It is none of our business. How can we direct that," the bench said.The apex court said it was not possible for it to grant the relief as sought by petitioners - Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a lawyer and Delhi BJP spokesperson and J C Seth."What is to be taught in schools is not a fundamental right," it said.Upadhyay had sought a direction to the Ministry of Human Resources Development, NCERT, NCTE and CBSE to "provide standard textbooks of 'yoga and health education' for students of Class 1-8 keeping in spirit various fundamental rights such as right to life, education and equality."The apex court had on November 29 last year asked the Centre to treat the petition as a representation and take a decision.The plea had said, "State has an obligation to provide health facilities to all the citizens, especially to children and adolescents. In a welfare state, it is obligation of the State to ensure the creation and sustenance of conditions congenial to good health."It had said that right to health cannot be secured without providing 'yoga and health education' to all children or framing a ' yoga policy' to promote and propagate it.

