Supreme Court gets 5 more judges

President Pranab Mukherjee has signed their Warrants of Appointment

Five new judges were appointed to the on Wednesday, taking it working strength to 28.



President has signed their Warrants of Appointment and the notifications will be issued shortly, sources in the said here.



Those elevated to the apex court are five high court judges, including four chief justices of state high courts.



They are: Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, HC Chief Justice Naveen Sinha, HC Chief Justice Mohan M Shantanagouder, HC Chief Justice Dipak Gupta and HC judge S Abdul Nazeer.



The working strength of the has received a fillip with the fresh appointments. Though it has a sanctioned strength of 31, the top court is working with only 23 judges.



Chief Justice of J S Khehar, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Prafulla Chandra Pant are retiring from the this year.

Press Trust of India