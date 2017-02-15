Supreme Court gets 5 more judges

-
ALSO READIs this a 'joke court', an irked SC tells state govts Study Constitution well, urged Pranab Mukherjee LIC to pay only half of wage arrears Cauvery row: BJP leader suggests discussion between CMs of Karnataka, TN Cauvery dispute: Karnataka asks Supreme Court to modify order on water sharing
-
Five new judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, taking it working strength to 28.
President Pranab Mukherjee has signed their Warrants of Appointment and the notifications will be issued shortly, sources in the government said here.
Those elevated to the apex court are five high court judges, including four chief justices of state high courts.
They are: Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Rajasthan HC Chief Justice Naveen Sinha, Kerala HC Chief Justice Mohan M Shantanagouder, Chhattisgarh HC Chief Justice Dipak Gupta and Karnataka HC judge S Abdul Nazeer.
The working strength of the Supreme Court has received a fillip with the fresh appointments. Though it has a sanctioned strength of 31, the top court is working with only 23 judges.
Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Prafulla Chandra Pant are retiring from the Supreme Court this year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU