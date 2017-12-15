SC rejects AAP leader Raghav Chadha's plea against trial in defamation case

The Supreme on Friday dismissed an appeal of leader challenging the Delhi High verdict that had paved way for his prosecution in a case for retweeting an alleged objectionable tweet.

had retweeted the alleged objectionable tweet of Chief Minister Kejriwal against Union minister Arun Jaitley.

A bench comprising and Justices A M Khanwilkar and rejected the contention of that he cannot be prosecuted for retweeting and the offence, if any, has to be dealt under the Information Technology Act and not under the (IPC).

"We have heard you enough. Heard. Dismissed," the bench said.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing the leader, said the issue involves a Constitutional question as to whether an act covered under the IT Act, can be dealt by a magisterial with regard to the offence of under the IPC.

Senior advocates, Mukul Rohatgi, and Sidharth Luthra, appeared for the senior and sought dismissal of the appeal of

The plea was allowed.

The Delhi High had on September 25 dismissed "as devoid of merit" the plea of that he cannot be made to face a criminal case only for retweeting Kejriwal's tweet against Jaitley in the DDCA row.

The trial had summoned him as an accused in a criminal case filed by Jaitley against him and five other leaders, including Kejriwal.

On whether retweeting would constitute an offence of under section 499 of IPC, the high had said it was a question that has to be determined in totality of the circumstances and has to be decided during the trial.

Apart from and Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai are also accused in the criminal case filed by the

had moved the apex against the high court's July 11 order refusing to stay the lower proceedings against him in the matter.

Kejriwal and other leaders are facing a criminal suit after they had alleged that Jaitley was allegedly involved in corrupt practices when he was the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), a post he had held from 2000 to 2013.

Jaitley, who had denied all allegations levelled by the leaders in December 2015, had also filed a civil suit seeking Rs 10 crore damages from Kejriwal and others, claiming they had made "false and defamatory" statements in the case, thereby harming his reputation.

