SC rejects AAP leader Raghav Chadha's plea against trial in defamation case

The Supreme Court
on Friday dismissed an appeal of AAP
leader Raghav Chadha
challenging the Delhi High Court
verdict that had paved way for his prosecution in a defamation
case for retweeting an alleged objectionable tweet.
Chadha
had retweeted the alleged objectionable tweet of Chief Minister Arvind
Kejriwal against Union minister Arun Jaitley.
"We have heard you enough. Heard. Dismissed," the bench said.
Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing the AAP
leader, said the issue involves a Constitutional question as to whether an act covered under the IT Act, can be dealt by a magisterial court
with regard to the offence of defamation
under the IPC.
Senior advocates, Mukul Rohatgi, Ranjit Kumar
and Sidharth Luthra, appeared for the senior BJP leader
and sought dismissal of the appeal of Chadha.
The plea was allowed.
The Delhi High Court
had on September 25 dismissed "as devoid of merit" the plea of Chadha
that he cannot be made to face a criminal case only for retweeting Kejriwal's tweet against Jaitley in the DDCA row.
The trial court
had summoned him as an accused in a criminal defamation
case filed by Jaitley against him and five other AAP
leaders, including Kejriwal.
On whether retweeting would constitute an offence of defamation
under section 499 of IPC, the high court
had said it was a question that has to be determined in totality of the circumstances and has to be decided during the trial.
Apart from Chadha
and Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai are also accused in the criminal defamation
case filed by the BJP leader.
Chadha
had moved the apex court
against the high court's July 11 order refusing to stay the lower court
proceedings against him in the defamation
matter.
Kejriwal and other AAP
leaders are facing a criminal defamation
suit after they had alleged that Jaitley was allegedly involved in corrupt practices when he was the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), a post he had held from 2000 to 2013.
Jaitley, who had denied all allegations levelled by the AAP
leaders in December 2015, had also filed a civil defamation
suit seeking Rs 10 crore damages from Kejriwal and others, claiming they had made "false and defamatory" statements in the case, thereby harming his reputation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU