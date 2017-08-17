SC rejects Centre's plea, allows airport operators to use land

The today rejected the Centre's appeal against a High order holding as unconstitutional the exclusion of existing airports, developed under public-private partnership (PPP) model, from the benefit of liberalised use of land under the new civil aviation policy.

A bench of Justices and upheld the high order which had said that all and their operators running them under model, would get equal benefits of the schemes of the Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) announced last year.

The Centre had approached the alleging that the high order was "erroneous".

The high had on April 10 held that the classification drawn between the existing and future in last year's NCAP violated the right to equality provided under Article 14 of the Constitution.

Under NCAP, which came into effect from June last year, existing such as Delhi's were restricted from commercially utilising their land for providing non-aeronautical services like bank ATMs, hotels, motels or general retail shopping centres.

The high had directed the Centre to take necessary steps to extend the benefit of liberalised use of airport land as per NCAP 2016 to the International Airport Ltd (DIAL) in respect of IGI Airport on par with the existing and future of Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The high order had come on a plea of DIAL, a joint venture between AAI and the GMR Group, challenging its exclusion under the new aviation policy.

It had also said that excluding existing was against larger public interest as the economic activity in the vicinity of the existing would remain stagnant.

It would also deprive the passengers of the benefits that they would get in other which did not face such restrictions or exclusions, it had said.

