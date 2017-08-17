SC rejects Centre's plea, allows airport operators to use land

The Supreme Court
today rejected the Centre's appeal against a Delhi
High Court
order holding as unconstitutional the exclusion of existing airports, developed under public-private partnership (PPP) model, from the benefit of liberalised use of land under the new civil aviation policy.
A bench of Justices J Chelameswar
and S Abdul Nazeer
upheld the high court
order which had said that all airports
and their operators running them under PPP
model, would get equal benefits of the schemes of the National
Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) announced last year.
The Centre had approached the Supreme Court
alleging that the high court
order was "erroneous".
The high court
had on April 10 held that the classification drawn between the existing PPP airports
and future PPP airports
in last year's NCAP violated the right to equality provided under Article 14 of the Constitution.
Under NCAP, which came into effect from June last year, existing airports
such as Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport
were restricted from commercially utilising their land for providing non-aeronautical services like bank ATMs, hotels, motels or general retail shopping centres.
The high court
had directed the Centre to take necessary steps to extend the benefit of liberalised use of airport land as per NCAP 2016 to the Delhi
International Airport Ltd (DIAL) in respect of IGI Airport on par with the existing and future airports
of Airport Authority of India (AAI).
The high court
order had come on a plea of DIAL, a joint venture between AAI and the GMR Group, challenging its exclusion under the new aviation policy.
It had also said that excluding existing PPP airports
was against larger public interest as the economic activity in the vicinity of the existing PPP airports
would remain stagnant.
It would also deprive the passengers of the benefits that they would get in other PPP airports
which did not face such restrictions or exclusions, it had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU