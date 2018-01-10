SC seeks govt's reply on plea against prayers in KV schools

A plea claiming that all students of the Kendriya Vidyalayas, irrespective of their faith and belief, have to compulsorily recite a based on the Hindu religion at the morning assembly, today led the Supreme to seek the government's response. A bench of Justices R F and issued notice to the on the plea which said that the morning assembly was being enforced throughout the country in all the Kendriya Vidyalayas, which are also known as Central Schools. The filed by resident Veenayak Shah said the practise of created obstacles in developing scientific temperament among students as the whole idea of God and religious faith is given immense priority and instilled as a thought-process among the students. "Students as a result learn to develop an inclination towards seeking refuge from the almighty instead of developing a practical outcome towards the obstacles and hurdles faced in everyday life, and the spirit of enquiry and reform seems to be lost somewhere," the plea said. The also said that since the is being enforced, the parents and children of the minority communities as well as atheists and others find the imposition constitutionally impermissible. Shah also submitted before the that the common is a "religious instruction" within the meaning of Article 28 of the Constitution and should therefore be prohibited. Article 28(1) of the Constitution says that no religious instruction shall be provided in any educational institution wholly maintained out of state funds. "A perusal of the shows that it is based on Hindu religion and it is very different both in substance and form from the prayers of the other religious/non-religious orientations mentioned above. "The issue that arises therefore is whether the state may impose the above mentioned "common prayer" on students and teachers throughout the country," the plea said. "Issue direction to respondents (Centre and KV) to forthwith discontinue any form of from the morning assembly or otherwise in Kendriya Vidhalaya Sangathans and to promote scientific learning among the students," it said. The are a system of Central schools in which were instituted under the aegis of the The network expands to about 1,125 schools, ensuring a uniform curriculum and syllabus all over India, thus making it one of world's largest chain of schools.

These schools have been operational for over 50 years now.

