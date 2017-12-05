Babri case: Supreme Court to hear the matter on February 8, 2018

The on Tuesday decided to hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 High Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on February 8 next year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Najeeb also asked the Advocates on Record of appeals to sit together and ensure that all the requisite documents are translated, filed and numbered before the apex court Registry.

In case of any problem, the counsel were directed to consult the Registry.

The bench took serious note of the submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the parties, that the appeals be heard in July 2019 after completion of the next polls as the atmosphere at present was not conducive.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, vehemently opposed contentions that the pleadings were not complete and asserted that everything has been complied with and the cases were ripe for hearing.

A three-judge bench of the High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the and the deity,