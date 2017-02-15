OPS loyalists in dilemma over Jayalalithaa's legacy after SC verdict

Loyalists of Chief Minister O may be rejoicing at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Chief V K Sasikala's conviction in a corruption case but are caught in a dilemma over the legacy of late party supremo J since she has been indicted by the Supreme as well.

On Wednesday, loyalists, however, went on to maintain that the former chief minister was a victim of wrongdoings by others.

With criticising the celebration by supporters of Pannerselvam and questioning whether they were rejoicing the verdict in the case in which was also indicted, the rebels contended that her name was misused by others for which she cannot be faulted.

"I defend my leader late She was a charismatic leader. We had worked with her for many years. We knew her very well. She had always worked only for the people's welfare," veteran leader and former Minister, S Semmalai said.

Asked about the verdict indicting Jayalalithaa, he declined to be drawn into the nitty-gritty of the verdict, stating that he was yet to fully go into it, even while standing behind 'Amma'.

" was a leader with the pure heart of a child, who could do no wrongs, and she had always been interested only in helping people," Semmalai, also a sitting MLA from Mettur constituency, told PTI.

On the conviction of Sasikala and others, he said, "Amma cannot be held responsible for the wrongs committed by some others who had used her name."

Semmalai had been the Health and Education Minister during the 2001-06 regime. He was also the Deputy Leader of Parliamentary Party, in the 15th Lok Sabha.

Former MLA and another follower, R M Babu Murugavel said, " was a victim. The verdict has strengthened our conviction that late Chief Minister was made a scapegoat (in the case)."

Babu, who was recently expelled from DMDK said there was "no point" blaming Amma.

He said was focussed only on good governance. He asserted that the alleged wrong doings of others cannot be let to cloud "Amma's reputation."

has not commented on the verdict so far even while appealing to MLAs to sink differences and support him for continuance of "Amma's government" led by him.

The apex had on Tuesday restored a lower order convicting Sasikala and two others, while abating charges against due to her demise.

Stunned by the body blow dealt to Sasikala's hopes of becoming Chief Minister due to the order, her supporters sought to turn the tables against pointing to the celebrations and distribution of sweets in some places.

They accused supporters of celebrating a verdict which they said also went against

Seeking to capitalise on the impasse, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder chief sought to know why was maintaining silence on the verdict.

"Is it not the attribute of a good Chief Minister to welcome the verdict against corruption?" he asked.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president had on Tuesday said that when the trial gave its verdict in 2014, men had labelled it as a result of a conspiracy by his party.

"All those who were against the trial verdict are today distributing sweets," he had said.