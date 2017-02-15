OPS loyalists in dilemma over Jayalalithaa's legacy after SC verdict

Loyalists of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam
may be rejoicing at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Chief V K Sasikala's conviction in a corruption case but are caught in a dilemma over the legacy of late party supremo J Jayalalithaa
since she has been indicted by the Supreme Court
as well.
On Wednesday, loyalists, however, went on to maintain that the former chief minister was a victim of wrongdoings by others.
With AIADMK
criticising the celebration by supporters of Pannerselvam and questioning whether they were rejoicing the verdict in the case in which Jayalalithaa
was also indicted, the rebels contended that her name was misused by others for which she cannot be faulted.
"I defend my leader late Jayalalithaa.
She was a charismatic leader. We had worked with her for many years. We knew her very well. She had always worked only for the people's welfare," veteran AIADMK
leader and former Minister, S Semmalai said.
Asked about the verdict indicting Jayalalithaa, he declined to be drawn into the nitty-gritty of the verdict, stating that he was yet to fully go into it, even while standing behind 'Amma'.
"Jayalalithaa
was a leader with the pure heart of a child, who could do no wrongs, and she had always been interested only in helping people," Semmalai, also a sitting MLA from Mettur constituency, told PTI.
On the conviction of Sasikala and others, he said, "Amma cannot be held responsible for the wrongs committed by some others who had used her name."
Semmalai had been the Health and Education Minister during the 2001-06 AIADMK
regime. He was also the Deputy Leader of AIADMK
Parliamentary Party, in the 15th Lok Sabha.
Former MLA and another Panneerselvam
follower, R M Babu Murugavel said, "Jayalalithaa
was a victim. The verdict has strengthened our conviction that late Chief Minister was made a scapegoat (in the case)."
Babu, who was recently expelled from DMDK said there was "no point" blaming Amma.
He said Jayalalithaa
was focussed only on good governance. He asserted that the alleged wrong doings of others cannot be let to cloud "Amma's reputation."
Panneerselvam
has not commented on the verdict so far even while appealing to AIADMK
MLAs to sink differences and support him for continuance of "Amma's government" led by him.
The apex court
had on Tuesday restored a lower court
order convicting Sasikala and two others, while abating charges against Jayalalithaa
due to her demise.
Stunned by the body blow dealt to Sasikala's hopes of becoming Chief Minister due to the order, her supporters sought to turn the tables against Panneerselvam
pointing to the celebrations and distribution of sweets in some places.
Seeking to capitalise on the impasse, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder chief S Ramadoss
sought to know why Panneerselvam
was maintaining silence on the verdict.
"Is it not the attribute of a good Chief Minister to welcome the verdict against corruption?" he asked.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin
had on Tuesday said that when the trial court
gave its verdict in 2014, AIADMK
men had labelled it as a result of a conspiracy by his party.
"All those who were against the trial court
verdict are today distributing sweets," he had said.
