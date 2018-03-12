SCB doctors booked for negligence

Police have registered an FIR against three senior doctors of government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital for alleged in treatment of a teenager. "A case under section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of IPC has been registered against nephrology professors Chittaranjan Kar, Sashibhusan Rout and Datteswar Hota," of station Arun Kumar Swain said. A resident of district had lodged a complaint alleging that his 14-year-old son was admitted in the hospital here three months ago with a kidney ailment. While the nephrology professors (medicines) suggested kidney transplantation, the (surgery) recommended surgery. According to the advice of the three senior professors, the family of arranged a suitable donor for the The doctors, however, allegedly neglected the case, and died today, police said, quoting the complaint.

