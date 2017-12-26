SDF downplays three ex-ministers joining BJP

The ruling Democratic Front led by Kumar Chamling today said three of its former ministers joining the recently will have no bearing on the SDF electorally or otherwise.



Three former SDF ministers - RB Subba, KN Upretri and Birbal Limbo and some middle-rung leaders had joined the in the presence of Ram Madhav, the party's national general secretary and North-East In-charge, at the national capital last week.



"These ex-ministers, besides a former SDF Prem Karki, have had nowhere to go after leaving the parent party...it will have no bearing on the ruling party electorally or otherwise, now or ever," the SDF KT toldObserving that the new recruits from have no support base of their own, he wished the ex-ministers' all the luck in the new party.also asked Subba and others to explain their stand on BJP's political agendas and whether or not they are comfortable with those issues.On asked whether the joining of three former ministers will bolster BJP's electoral prospects in in 2019 assembly polls, he said that it will be decided by the people of border state as and when elections take place.asked the to clarify its stand on article 371(F) of the constitution which protects the rights of the indigenous people.Madhav had earlier held a closed-door meeting at a posh hotel two months ago with the Chief Minister's younger brother RN Chamling, an independent MLA from Rangang-Yangyang.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)