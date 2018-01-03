SDM, 2 security personnel booked for death of man

-
-
An FIR has been registered against a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and his two security personnel following death of a man, who was suspected to be involved in illegal mining activities, after allegedly being beaten up by them.
"FIR was lodged against SDM CL Sonkar and two security personnel at Nareni police station. Afsar Hussain (45) died after allegedly being beaten by them," Superintendent of Police, Shalini said.
The three were booked on the complaint of the victim's wife, who alleged that they assaulted Hussain on December 31 due to which he died.
A probe is on in the matter, the SP said.
