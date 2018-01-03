SDM, 2 security personnel booked for death of man

An FIR has been registered against a sub-divisional (SDM) and his two security personnel following death of a man, who was suspected to be involved in illegal mining activities, after allegedly being beaten up by them.



"FIR was lodged against CL Sonkar and two security personnel at station. (45) died after allegedly being beaten by them," of Police, Shalini said.



The three were booked on the complaint of the victim's wife, who alleged that they assaulted Hussain on December 31 due to which he died.A probe is on in the matter, the SP said.

