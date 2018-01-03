JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'India Culture Week' held in Indonesia's Bandung city

Tai Tzu Ying is like some Ninja Warrior: Prannoy
Business Standard

SDM, 2 security personnel booked for death of man

Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

An FIR has been registered against a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and his two security personnel following death of a man, who was suspected to be involved in illegal mining activities, after allegedly being beaten up by them.

"FIR was lodged against SDM CL Sonkar and two security personnel at Nareni police station. Afsar Hussain (45) died after allegedly being beaten by them," Superintendent of Police, Shalini said.


The three were booked on the complaint of the victim's wife, who alleged that they assaulted Hussain on December 31 due to which he died.

A probe is on in the matter, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements