The South Municipal Corporation (SDMC) today launched a new scheme for the poor that will allow them to buy meal for Rs 10 from the civic body's during the day, officials said.



According to them, the Atal Jan Aahar has been started to make a nutritious full meal accessible to the needy, in a phased manner.



The scheme was started at in five different locations of southThe menu offers puri, chapattis, rice, rajma, vegetables, chhole and halwa. The meal will be available for sale at Rs 10 daily from 11 am to 2 pm, the SDMC said in a statement.South along with of the civic body's Standing Committee Bhupender Gupta and of Opposition launched the scheme from Matiala Chowk under Najafgarh Zone.Sehrawat said an important promise in the manifesto is being fulfilled on the Good Governance Day celebrated on the birth anniversary of former"The scheme is being implemented in a phased manner. It will be expanded, in terms of more centres and distribution timings to including dinner as well," she said.of House Shikha Rai along with MP distributed at a kiosk in Green Park under the South Zone.Meanwhile, the NDMC also launched a pilot project on the same line from a kiosk in Shalimar Bagh.

