SDMC to use SAI's expertise to upgrade stadiums

The South Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to use the expertise of the Sports Authority of (SAI) to upgrade its four stadiums so that children took a keen interest in sports, it said today.



South Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Standing Committee and of the House in SDMC Shikha Rai today called on Union Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore.



After the meeting with the minister, Gupta said the SDMC was committed to providing better sports facilities to the students of primary schools.He added that for the same, the civic body would require better stadiums and equipment. Rathore told them that the SAI could provide its expertise in this regard, the SDMC said.It was decided to upgrade the four stadiums of the SDMC at Madipur, Harinagar, and Gate.Gupta added that the SDMC would not have to bear any expenses for this.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)