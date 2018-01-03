Sebi allows commodity bourses to raise transaction charges

Capital regulator on Wednesday allowed the to keep the highest transaction charge in the turnover slab of any contract at a maximum of double the lowest charge in the same segment.



Currently, the maximum permissible ratio for the highest and lowest transaction charge in a slab is 1.5:1.



"The exchanges will ensure that the ratio between highest to lowest in the turnover slab of any contract is not more than 2:1," (Sebi) said in a circular issued today.The decision has been taken in consultation with theThe circular would come into force with effect from 30 days, the regulator noted.The bourses levy different for different commodities' contracts and even in the case of contracts of the same commodity.started regulating commodities market since September 2015, following the merger of Forward Commission (FMC) with itself.Earlier in September 2016, the regulator had prescribed norm that need to be followed by the commodity derivatives exchanges while levying for the commodity trade.