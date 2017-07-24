Sebi launches online registration for REITs, InvITs for ease of business

To make it easier to do business, regulator on Monday said it has introduced an online registration system for and



The new system would help (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) to complete registration and other regulatory filings with much faster and in a cost-effective manner.



"All applicants desirous of seeking registration as or are now required to submit their applications online only, through intermediary portal," the (Sebi) said in a circular.The online system, which can be used for application for registration, reporting and filing under the provision of and regulations, has been made operational, the regulator noted.Also, the existing registered have been advised to activate their online accounts.

