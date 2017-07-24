Sebi launches online registration for REITs, InvITs for ease of business

-
-
To make it easier to do business, markets regulator Sebi on Monday said it has introduced an online registration system for REITs and InvITs.
The new system would help REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) to complete registration and other regulatory filings with Sebi much faster and in a cost-effective manner.
"All applicants desirous of seeking registration as REITs or InvITs are now required to submit their applications online only, through Sebi intermediary portal," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
The online system, which can be used for application for registration, reporting and filing under the provision of REITs and InvITs regulations, has been made operational, the regulator noted.
Also, the existing Sebi registered InvITs have been advised to activate their online accounts.
