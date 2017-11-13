Sebi scouts for media agency for investor awareness ads

Regulator is looking to rope in a for the job of publishing its investor awareness advertisements on digital and traditional platforms, including TV, radio and newspapers.



For this, has issued a notice inviting expression of interest (EoI) from interested parties.



The chosen will be responsible for helping the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) fulfil its objectives of educating and creating awareness among existing retail investors, converting savers into investors and make the future generation aware of various avenues in the securities market.Also, the agency will have to create awareness about and widen the use of several initiatives of Sebi, including the complaints redressal system, financial education programmes and the helpline.The scope of the job also includes suggesting the appropriate media plan to and publish and in newspapers, magazines, TV and radio channels. Besides, they will have to collect copies of published advertisements and submit the same to the regulator."Advertisement material will be provided by Agency shall print and broadcast the same in newspapers and TV channels, radio channels, digital media and any other media as approved by Sebi," the regulator noted.Spelling out the eligibility criteria, said the agency should be a registered entity and must have been in operation for a minimum five years with at least three years of experience in providing service in media management.Among others, it should have a gross media billing of at least Rs 100 crore as well as positive net worth during each of the last three financial years. The agency must have accreditation of the Indian Newspaper Society or the Advertising Standards Council of India or the Advertising Agencies Association of India.The regulator further said the contract will initially be given for three years, which can be extended for a further three years. The interested agencies can submit applications till November 28.