Sebi to enlist resource persons to spread financial literacy

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to empanel ‘resource persons’ to help spread financial literacy in select districts.

will empanel (RPs) on part-time basis for various districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The individuals will be part of the efforts of the regulator for the districts where it does not have any resource person and/or where there is deficiency of

has invited applications from interested candidates by February 28.

“This empanelment is not a full-time job but an exercise to enlist experienced persons having good communication skills, including effective presentation ability and passion for social work along with knowledge of computer/net to spread message of importance of financial literacy among masses in their identified area of operations,” said in a notice.

Serving or retired teachers, professionals, bank and government officials as well as defence persons can apply for the opportunity.

The candidates should have at least a graduate degree and minimum three years working experience.

The should have proficiency in the local language of the district that he/she is based in and should be willing to travel across the assigned area and conduct workshops at various locations in the assigned area.