Sebi to enlist resource persons to spread financial literacy

Sebi has invited applications from interested candidates by February 28

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to empanel ‘resource persons’ to help spread financial literacy in select districts.

Sebi will empanel financial education resource persons (RPs) on part-time basis for various districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The individuals will be part of the financial education efforts of the regulator for the districts where it does not have any financial education resource person and/or where there is deficiency of RPs.

Sebi has invited applications from interested candidates by February 28.

“This empanelment is not a full-time job but an exercise to enlist experienced persons having good communication skills, including effective presentation ability and passion for social work along with knowledge of computer/net to spread message of importance of financial literacy among masses in their identified area of operations,” Sebi said in a notice.

Serving or retired teachers, professionals, bank and government officials as well as defence persons can apply for the opportunity.

The candidates should have at least a graduate degree and minimum three years working experience.

The RPs should have proficiency in the local language of the district that he/she is based in and should be willing to travel across the assigned area and conduct financial education workshops at various locations in the assigned area.

