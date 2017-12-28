Security breach during PM's visit to Noida, two cops suspended

Two policemen, who were in-charge of piloting Modi's cavalcade during his visit to the city on December 25, have been suspended for taking the convoy on a wrong route and causing a security breach.



SSP Love Kumar has suspended the two policemen for the security lapse. The suspended policemen are and They were in the vehicle ahead to lead the prime minister's motorcade, PRO in the SSP's office said.



The two policemen took a wrong turn as a result of which the prime minister's cavalcade was caught in traffic for two minutes near Traffic policemen then rushed and cleared the route for smooth passage.Several rehearsals of the route were conducted before the visit. The route was through second cut and the first cut was barricaded.was in charge of the traffic plan and subsequent arrangements for the prime ministers cavalcade and other VIP movement.had sought explanation from the officials about the security breach and sought a detailed report of lapse and action.The report has been sent to the ADG and theThe was in on to inaugurate the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji line of the Metro.

