Security forces had input about militant attack: J-K DGP

Security forces had an input about an impending militant strike in the Valley for the past three days, of Police S P said here today, hours after a militant attack on a camp in district.



Two militants struck a training centre in Lethpora area of in the early hours today, leaving a personnel dead and two others injured.



Terming the attack as unfortunate, said as long as keeps sending militants, security forces and people of will continue to go through this."There was an input from the last two-three days.They (militants) were trying.They probably could not get a place and time earlier.So, they struck last night, told reporters here.The DGP was speaking at a press conference to outline the achievements of Police in 2017.He said three jawans received in the initial firing by the militants."Two of them are stable and one has succumbed, he said, adding the militants will be neutralized very soon."In Kashmir, the challenge has always been there...As long as our neighbour keeps sending people like this, my police and security forces and people of will have to go through this.It is unfortunate that this happened, the DGP said.The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to neutralise them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)