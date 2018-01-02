Security strengthened in JK jails; steps taken to reform

Security in jails across Jammu and Kashmir has been strengthened and a multi-pronged strategy is being worked upon to engage prisoners in positive activities to make them better citizens, of Police (Prisons) S K said.



The official also said that a new district jail, called (Correctional Home), got operational in district last year wherein young offenders are lodged as a target group for special programmes of correction.



"Security of jails has been strengthened with the introduction of modern security gadgets like baggage scanners, Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), Walkie-Talkie and upgradation of CCTV by way of installation of at strategic points," said at a function here yesterday.Highlighting the achievements of the state prisons department last year, the top cop said the department has upgraded female prisoner blocks at district jail, Jammu, and central Jail, Jammu, with better sanitary conditions.The jail authorities have started skill development centres for training inmates at central jail, Srinagar, and district jail, Kishtwar. The training has been started in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, the DG (prisons) said.The Training Institute named as Institute of Correctional Services was made functional at Mishriwalla Jammu, he said.About future programmes, the said the department was opening a beauty salon at district jail, Jammu, for imparting training to female inmates.Besides a new jail building at Bhaderwah and a new district jail, Kargil, are under construction and would be completed within a short span of time, said.He also said the department has started adult literacy programmes, technical and vocational programmes, including cutting and tailoring, motor winding, candle making and weaving in the jails.said 13 prisoners have completed BA level education, while 163 have passed out in different courses through special study centres of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), available in the jails last year.He said the department conducted in all the jails.In addition, the DG Prisons said stress management programmes like discussions, yoga and meditation are being held in most of the jails.The nationwide Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) campaign is another regular feature to ensure cleanliness of jail premises, added.

