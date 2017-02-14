TRENDING ON BS
Exodus begins? MLA Semmalai joins Panneerselvam's camp after SC verdict
Business Standard

After SC crushes Sasikala's CM hopes, security tightened across Tamil Nadu

Police presence was stepped up at the resort where MLAs supporting Sasikala were being housed

Press Trust of India  |  Koovathur 

AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala and party leader O Panneerselvam. Photo: PTI
Security has been strengthened across Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary V K Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case.

Police presence was especially stepped up at a resort, about 80 kms from Chennai, where MLAs supporting her have been housed since the past few days.

Sasikala herself stayed overnight at the resort.

Police personnel were also seen maintaining vigil on the roads in Chennai and other parts of the state.

The apex court on Tuesday quashed the Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case and asked her to surrender herself forthwith.

She was elected as the legislature party leader on February 5, paving the way for her becoming the chief minister.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.

Over the past few days, the rival camps traded charges and counter-charges with some MPs and MLAs deserting Sasikala.

