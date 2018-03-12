Sehwag, Akhtar to converse on Indo-Pak cricket rivalry

and will engage in a conversation around their careers, off-the-field stories and India- rivalry. The two will be in the city on March 22 for the first-ever Colors Conclave. Speaking about the conclave, Sachin Gokhale, - & and for International Business at IndiaCast said, "Colors Conclave is our first event for 2018 and we're very excited to introduce this unique concept which will host two sides to the story - i.e. a world-renowned batsman and a legendary bowler from two rival countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)