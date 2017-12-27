Select base metals decline on low demand

Select prices drifted lower by up to Rs 5 per kg at the market today on tepid demand from consuming industries.



Traders said fall in demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market, mainly led to the fall in select base prices.



In the national capital, copper mixed scrap and nickel (4x4) fell by Rs 2 and Rs 5 to Rs 389 and Rs 750-755 per kg respectively. Zinc ingot also 2 to Rs 120-126 per kg.Following are today's rates (in Rs per kg):Zinc ingot Rs 120-126, Nickel plate (4x4) Rs 750-755, gun scrap Rs 227, Bell scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 389, chadri deshi Rs 295.Lead ingot Rs 121, lead imported Rs 127, ingots Rs 154, sheet cutting Rs 150, wire scrap Rs 150 and utensils scrap Rs 148.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)