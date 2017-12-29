Select edible oils rise on demand pick-up

Select edible prices firmed by up to Rs 200 per at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market today on pick up in demand from millers and retailers.



Linseed in the non-edible section too edged higher on fresh enquiries from



Traders said besides surge in demand from millers and retailers, restricted supplies from growing regions led to the rise in prices.In the national capital, mill delivery (Gujarat) advanced by Rs 200 to Rs 9,700 perPalmolein (RBD) and palmolein (Kandla) oils rose by Rs Rs 50 each to Rs 6,250 and Rs 6,300 per respectively.Sesame mill delivery and cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) oils also went up by Rs 100 each to Rs 8,600 and Rs 6,700 per respectively.Coconut too quoted higher by Rs 200 to Rs 2,950- 3,000 per tin.Among non-edible oils, linseed went up by Rs 100 to Rs 8,900 perFollowing are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and seed Rs 2,150-2,900. Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 800-1,000.Edible oils: Mill Delivery (Gujarat) Rs 9,700, Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,675-1,775, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 7,950, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,300-1,345, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,350-1,450, Sesame Mill delivery Rs 8,600, Soybean Refined Mill Delivery (Indore) Rs 7,400, Rs 7,000, Crude Palm (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,000, Cottonseed Mill Delivery (Haryana) Rs 6,700, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 6,250, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 6,300 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 2,950-3,000.Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 8,900, Castor Rs 8,500-8,600, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450.

