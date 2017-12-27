Select pulses extend losses on weak demand

Select pulses, led by gram, maintained its sliding trend for the third day as prices fell by up to Rs 200 per in the wholesale pulses on considerable fall in demand from retailers and mills.



Marketmen said, besides easing demand from retailers and mills, sufficient stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions weighed on gram and other pulses.



In the national capital, gram, gramdal local and best quality remained under selling pressure and lost another Rs 200 each to Rs 4,250-4,800, Rs 4,900-5,300 and Rs 5,300-5,400 per respectively.Kabuli gram small variety followed suit and declined by a similar margin to Rs 7,600-8,600 perArhar and its dara variety also eased by Rs 50 and Rs 100 to Rs 4,300 and Rs 6,200-8,100 per respectively.Masoor small and bold, too, 50 each to Rs 3,700- 3,850 and Rs 3,800-3,950 per quintal, respectively. Its local and best quality eased to Rs 3,900-4,300 and Rs 4,000- 4,400 against last close of Rs 3,900-4,400 and Rs 4,000-4,500 perIn line with overall trend, moong and its chilka local drifted lower by Rs 100 each to Rs 4,800-5,500 and Rs 5,600- 5,800 per quintal, respectively. Its dhoya local and best quality slipped by a similar margin to Rs 6,200-6,700 and Rs 6,700-6,900 perMalka local and best quality slipped by Rs 200 each to Rs 4,200-4,400 and Rs 4,300-4,600 per quintal, respectively. Moth 100 to Rs 3,500-3,900 perUrad and its chilka local were down by Rs 50 and Rs 100 to Rs 4,000-5,600 and Rs 5,000-5,100 per quintal, respectively. Its best quality and dhoya enquired lower by Rs 100 each to Rs 5,100-5,600 and Rs 5,500-5,700 per quintal, respectively.Following are today's pulses rates (in Rs per quintal):Urad Rs 4,000-5,600, Urad Chilka (local) Rs 5,000-5,100, Urad best Rs 5,100-5,600, Dhoya Rs 5,500-5,700, Moong Rs 4,800-5,500, Moong Chilka local Rs 5,600-5,800, Moong Dhoya local Rs 6,200-6,700 and best quality Rs 6,700-6,900.Masoor small Rs 3,700-3,850, bold Rs 3,800-3,950, Masoor local Rs 3,900-4,300, best quality Rs 4,000-4,400, Malka local Rs 4,200-4,400, best Rs 4,300-4,600, Moth Rs 3,500-3,900, Arhar Rs 4,300 Arhar Dara Rs 6,200-8,100.Gram Rs 4,250-4,800, Gram (local) Rs 4,900-5,300, best quality Rs 5,300-5,400, Besan (35 kg), Shakti bhog Rs 2,250, Rajdhani Rs 2,250, Rajma Chitra Rs 6,000-8,300, Kabuli Gram small Rs 7,600-8,600, Dabra Rs 2,700-2,800, Imported Rs 4,700-5,100, Lobia Rs 4,000-4,200, Peas white Rs 2,650-2,675 and green Rs 2,700-2,800.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)