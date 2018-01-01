Senior Congress leader A L Hek likely to join BJP tomorrow

In a boost to the Bharatiya ahead of the elections in Meghalaya, senior and former A L Hek will be joining the saffron party tomorrow, party officials said today.



Hek, along with three other MLAs, will be officially inducted into the party at a rally at Golf Links ground, state told



They will be felicitated by in-charge and of State for Tourism K J Alphons, national in-charge of the Northeast Ram Madhav and North East convener and Minister among others, he said.The other MLAs to join the include Nationalist Party's Sanbor Shullai and Independents - Justine Dkhar and Robinus Syngkon, another of the party said on condition of anonymity.Calls to contact the MLAs for comments remained unanswered.Last week, eight MLAs in Meghalaya, including five of the ruling Congress, resigned from the state Assembly. They will join the NDA constituent (NPP) on January 4.

