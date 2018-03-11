Senior editor Ranjan Roy dies at 57

Senior journalist Ranjan Roy, who died yesterday after battling cancer for several years, was cremated here this morning, as family and friends gathered by his side to bid farewell to an editor known for his professional acumen and personal charm. Roy, chief of the Times News Network (TNN) and a member of the paper's national editorial board, was 57. An alumnus of Delhi's St.
