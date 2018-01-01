Sensex advances 30 points; rupee gains 15 paise vs USD

Stocks were flat in a choppy trade during morning session with the benchmark advancing by 30 points in absence of cues as financial markets across the world were closed for New Year holiday.



Buying was seen in realty, healthcare, consumer durables, industrials, capital goods, utilities, auto and power sectors.



The 30-share index was up 30.73 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 34,087.56 at 1050 hours.The 50-share was also trading marginally higher by 4 points or 0.04 per at 10,534.70.rose the most among stocks gaining 1.85 per cent, followed by M&M 0.93 per cent, 0.87 per cent, BhartiAirtel 0.75 per and 0.74 perMaruti Suzuki, which posted 10 per rise in December sales, also rose by 0.14 perHowever, IT services fell by 1.09 per cent, while Bank, HDFC, and Industries dropped up to 1 per cent, restricting gains.Asian markets remained closed due to public holiday.US stocks closed lower as selling pressure accelerated towards the close of the session.-- Rupee advances 15 paise against US dollar --The rupee rose by 15 paise against the US dollar to trade at 63.72 in late morning deals on dollar selling by banks and exporters.The rupee opened marginally higher at 63.85 per dollar against last Friday's closing level at 63.87 per dollar at the inter- here today.Later it rose to a high of 63.71 before trading at 63.72 per dollar at 1145hrs.Global financial markets were closed today due to New Year holiday.Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had invested Rs 595.04 crore on net basis last Friday.

