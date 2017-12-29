Sensex moves up 110 pts as Jan F&O series takes off

Stocks were off to a positive start in the final trading session of 2017, with the benchmark gaining 110 points and the crossing the 10,500-point mark on widespread gains led by banking, FMCG and capital goods



Besides, beginning of January series in the futures and options (F&O) segment accelerated buying by participants, which supported the upside.



The 30-share index rose 110.26 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 33,958.29. All the sectoral indices led by power, capital goods, infrastructure and were up, rising by up to 1.01.The barometer had lost 162.58 points in the previous two sessions.The broad-based too was up 30.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 10,508.20.Power Grid, Tata Steel, L&T, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, SBI, NTPC, Asian Paint, Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Ltd, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, and Industries were major gainers, which supported the indices.of Communications continued their upward march for yet another session, soaring 19.51 per cent to Rs 37 after reports that Mukesh Ambani-led will acquire mobile assets including spectrum, mobile towers and network of Communications.Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.42 per cent while Japan's Nikkei up 0.25 per cent in early trade. traded too gained 0.16 per cent.The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.26 per cent higher yesterday.

