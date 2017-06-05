Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks on GST preparedness

Sensex scaled an all-time high of 31,355.42, breaking its previous record of 31,332.56

The ended higher for the second straight session to close at 31,309.49 while the scaled a new peak of 9,675.10 on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and retailers ahead of the RBI monetary policy this week.



Benchmark indices closed rangebound session higher today after the GST Council finalised rates for some commodities and looked confident of the indirect tax regime's rollout scheduled from July 1.



The 30-share scaled an all-time high of 31,355.42 (intra-day), breaking its previous record of 31,332.56, recorded on June 2.



Finally, the gauge ended higher by 36.20 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at new peak of 31,309.49, surpassing its previous record closing of 31,273.29, reached on June 2.



The 50-issue gained 21.60 points, or 0.22 per cent, to close at 9,675.10, surpassing its previous record closing of 9,653.50 on June 2. Its intra day touched a high of 9,687.20 surpassing previous intra day 9,673.50 on Friday.



Among the sectoral index, consumer durables index rose the most by surging 5.81 per cent, followed by realty 1.02 per cent, capital goods 0.80 per cent, oil&gas 0.36 per cent, banking 0.35 per cent, teck 0.27 per cent, 0.26 per cent, auto 0.22 per cent and 0.08 per cent.



Broader too were remained in bullish form with small-cap and mid-cap indices climbing 0.65 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.

Press Trust of India