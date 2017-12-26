Sensex, Nifty turn flat after all-time high

Stocks today ruled steady after hitting fresh life highs earlier in the day.



In the opening session, the hit 34,000 for the first time and the 10,515 on the back of buying by funds in realty, and healthcare.



At 1203 hours, the 30-share index came back to its base level, down 14.19 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 33,926.11.On the NSE, the 50-share fell below the key 10,500 level, at 10,492.70, barely unchanged.lost big time, down 1.03 per cent, followed by M&M and Coal Gainers include Sun Pharma, andForeign portfolio investors (FPIs) net bought worth Rs 107.87 crore yesterday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) took equities to the tune of Rs 371.53 crore.Asian markets were mixed in trading, thinned by year-end holidays, as several regional markets reopened after the break.

