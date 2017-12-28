Sensex stays flat, investors cautious on F&O expiry

Stock indices were flat today even as buying in and telecom stocks continued amid higher Asian cues.



There was caution in light of futures and options (F&O) expiry for December due today.



The 30-share index was steady, up 0.01 per cent, at 33,914.72 at 1119 hours.The 50-share slipped to 10,496.35, from above 10,500, but still up 0.05 per cent.The big gainer was HUL, up 1.33 per cent, along with Tata Steel and CoalForeign portfolio investors (FPIs) net bought worth Rs 172.32 crore yesterday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 206.68 crore.Asian markets were trading higher following a rally in and copper prices this week. Trade was thin ahead of the long New Year weekend.US stocks eked out a positive close yesterday.

