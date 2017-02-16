Seoul court considers Samsung heir's arrest for allegedly bribing President

TRENDING ON BS
AP | PTI  |  Seoul 

A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea

A South Korean court has begun deliberating on whether to issue an arrest warrant for a Samsung heir accused of offering bribes to the country's President and her close friend.

Samsung Electronics Vice-Chairman Lee Jae-yong walked into the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday without speaking.

Prosecutors are seeking permission for the second time to arrest the 48-year-old billionaire heir to Samsung. They accuse him of giving bribes worth $36 million to President Park Geun-hye and her long-time friend in order to win government favours for a smooth company leadership transition.

Prosecutors are also investigating Lee on allegations of embezzlement, hiding assets overseas and perjury.

The court rejected their first attempt to arrest Lee last month, citing a lack of evidence to justify his arrest.

