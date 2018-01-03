Sesame, cottonseed oils rise on millers' buying

Prices of and rose by Rs 100 per at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market today on fresh buying by millers.



However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last levels.



Traders said fresh buying by millers against restricted supplies from producing belts mainly led to rise in and prices.In the national capital, mill delivery and mill delivery (Haryana) oils were up by Rs 100 each to Rs 8,700 and Rs 6,800 per quintal, respectively.Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900. Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 800-1,000.Edible oils: Groundnut Mill Delivery (Gujarat) Rs 9,800, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,675-1,775, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 8,050, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,300-1,345, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,350-1,450, Mill delivery Rs 8,700, Soybean Refined Mill Delivery (Indore) Rs 7,400, Rs 7,000, Crude Palm (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,000, Mill Delivey (Haryana) Rs 6,800, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 6,250, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 6,300 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 2,950-3,000.Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 8,900, Castor Rs 8,500-8,600, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450.

