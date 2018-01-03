Sesame, cottonseed oils rise on millers' buying

Prices of sesame and cottonseed oil rose by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market today on fresh buying by vanaspati millers.
However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last levels.
Traders said fresh buying by vanaspati millers against restricted supplies from producing belts mainly led to rise in sesame and cottonseed oil prices.
In the national capital, sesame mill delivery and cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) oils were up by Rs 100 each to Rs 8,700 and Rs 6,800 per quintal, respectively.
Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):
Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900. Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 800-1,000.
Edible oils: Groundnut Mill Delivery (Gujarat) Rs 9,800, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,675-1,775, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 8,050, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,300-1,345, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,350-1,450, Sesame Mill delivery Rs 8,700, Soybean Refined Mill Delivery (Indore) Rs 7,400, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 7,000, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,000, Cottonseed Mill Delivey (Haryana) Rs 6,800, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 6,250, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 6,300 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 2,950-3,000.
Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 8,900, Castor Rs 8,500-8,600, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450.
