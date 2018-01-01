Settlements dominated by Vantangiyas to be declared revenue

Yogi Adityanath today said his is making efforts to bring the forest dwelling Vantangiya community to the mainstream of the society by declaring their settlements as villages.



The Vantangiya community comprises people brought from Mayanmar during the colonial rule to plant trees for afforestation.



"The is committed to providing basic facilities to the Vantangiyas. Since Independence, members of Vantangiya community have been deprived of their rights."Once the villages dominated by them are declared as villages, they will gradually integrate with the mainstream of the society," the told reporters here before leaving for neighbouring Maharajganj district.A village is a small administrative region with defined borders. One village may contain many hamlets. A is the of a village.The said in the second phase, 47 Vantangiya-dominated settlements will get the status of villages, taking the number of such villages to 65."As many as 1,625 villages will also be declared as villages," he said.The community faces problems related to the use of natural forest produce like fruits, honey, wax, wood and leaves to meet their daily needs as the forests inhabited by them are not considered as villages.Conversion of tribal-dominated forest villages to villages under the provisions of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act will enable the administration to adopt development measures such as setting up of schools, dispensaries, and other facilities in these villages.Adityanath also interacted with people at Gorakhnath temple and was briefed by officials about preparations regarding Makar Sankranti celebrations, Khichdi Mela and Gorakhpur Mahotsav which will be held from January 11 to January 13.

