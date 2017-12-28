Seven dead in collision

Seven people were killed after an autorickshaw collided with an unidentified vehicle near Shemli village on Malegaon- road in the district early this morning, police said.



The deceased include six small-time vendors and of the autorickshaw.



According to a police officer, the vendors, who sell toys and other items, were going to a local fair in town, around 75 kms from Nashik, when the incident took place around 6 am."An unidentified vehicle collided against the rickshaw, killing its seven occupants on the spot," the said.The six vendors had purchased their articles from and were heading to to sell those items."In Malegaon, they hired a rickshaw to reach The impact of the collision was so severe that the rickshaw was completely mangled," he added.The deceased were identified as auto Sanjay Padhade (40), (34), (55), Rajeshkumar Gupta (28), Kailas Gupta (29), (35) and Rahemtullabhai Ashami (68), police said.The bodies have been sent to rural hospital and a search has been launched to trace the of the vehicle involved in the accident, police said.

