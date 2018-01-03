Seven Naxals held in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Seven were today arrested in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit district, police said.



A joint team of police's (STF), (DRG), (CRPF) and CoBRA (CRPF's elite unit) nabbed the rebels under the jurisdiction of station, Deputy Inspector General of Police (south Bastar range) Sundarraj P told



The arrested were identified as Kunjam Joga (30), Muchaki Hadma (20), Madvi Deva (25), Muchaki Payka (27), Kuhrami Sukka (21), Madkam Kosa (45) and Madkam Hunga (41), he said.They were active as members of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a front organisation of the Naxals, he said.They were involved in an attack on a police team in in July last year, the DIG said.They were also wanted in connection with torching of a car and a motorcycle near Chikhalguda last month, he said.

