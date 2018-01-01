Several BJP legislators, leaders keen on joining Cong: KPCC

The Congress's unit today claimed that some legislators and leaders have evinced interest in joining the party, ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections in the state.



"Some legislators and leaders have expressed interest in joining our party and are in touch with us. But it is difficult to take everyone in as we will have our party leaders in thoseconstituencies," Pradesh Committee (KPCC) told reporters here.



"We will have to think before taking them in," he said.Parameshwara, however, said a decision has already been made to take in sevenrebel leaders from the Secular.The seven rebel JDS MLAs are (Chamarajpet), N Chaluvarayaswamy (Mandya), Akhanda Srinivasamurthy (Pulakeshinagar), H C Balakrishna (Magadi), (Hagaribommanahalli), Ramesh Bandisiddegowda (Srirangapatna) andThey had earlier CongressPresident for joining the party.JDS had suspended them in June 2016 for voting against its official candidate and supporting the in the biennial elections to fill four Rajya Sabha seats fromQuestioned whether was attempting an 'Operation Hasta (hand)', similar to the 'Operation Kamala' by the when it was in power, said, "You may call it anything...they are willing to join the party."'Operation Kamala' saw the winning over many opposition MLAs, who resigned from their party and joined the saffron party, and won elections on its ticket.The strategy had helped the secure a comfortable majority in the Assembly under the ministership of B S Yeddyurappa.The Pradesh Committee also described national Amit Shah's visit to the city yesterday as an attempt to stop internal fighting within the"Naturally during the visit, he has spoken aboutthe election. His visit will have no impact on us. Our strategy isbeyond theirs, so it will make no difference," he said.Shah, during his meeting with party leaders here, had held discussions regarding strategies for securing a win in the 2018 Assembly polls.also said that is expected to visit by the end of this month. Dates for his visit are yet to yet to finalised, he said.

