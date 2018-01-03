Severe cold sweeps Pb & Hry, Narnaul coldest at 2.5 deg C

Severe swept most places in and today, even as a thick blanket of affected normal life.



While the minimum temperature hovered between 5-7 degrees Celsius at most places, the day temperature, too, plummeted sharply.



Narnaul in was the coldest place in the two states recording a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius, a said here.at 5.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal at 7 degrees Celsius, Rohtak at 7.7 degrees Celsius and at 8 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night.registered a low of 7 degrees Celsius.In Punjab, Amritsar, and recorded identical minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius each.recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius while Patiala's minimum settled at 7 degrees Celsius.Pathankot registered a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, while Faridkot's minimum settled at 6.5 degrees Celsius Gurdaspur, too, reeled under biting chill at a low of 5 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperature has dropped sharly in the two states, including Chandigarh, during the past three days.Karnal in yesterday shivered recording maximum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, which was eight notches below normal limit.The maximum temperature at other places including Ambala, Chandigarh, Hisar, Amritsar, and hovered in the range of 12 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius.Meanwhile, dense continued to affect rail, road and air traffic in the region.A MeT here said that visibility levels dropped below 50 m at many places in the two states while too was engulfed by thick early today.

