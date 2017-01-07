TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Crime

Shimla, Manali cut off after heavy snow, traffic hampered
Business Standard

Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang arrested in sex racket case

Sex racket came to light after employee of guest house was arrested for trafficking of minor

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Rape

Independent Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang, who was wanted in connection with a sex-racket case involving a 14-year old girl in Shillong, was on Saturday arrested from his hideout in neighbouring Assam, the police said.

The arrest came a day after a look-out notice was issued and the state police sought co-operation from their counterparts in neighbouring states.

"We have arrested Dorphang and he was brought here. He will now face trial," East Khasi Hills district SP M Kharkrang said.

The arrest was made from a place which he used as a hideout, he said, without divulging details.

In fact several raids were conducted within the state and even several places in Assam where the legislator frequented till Friday morning but the raids were futile.

A joint raid was also conducted at Hatigaon area on Thursday where the surrendered ULFA leaders are running their offices but they did not find him there.

Dorphang, who had co-founded an armed organisation until he surrendered in 2007, went into hiding after the police booked him under section 366 (A) of the IPC and registered section 3 (a)/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and under section 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA) against him.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house owned by senior Congress leader and Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh's son was arrested for trafficking of the 14-year-old victim in December.

The victim was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station where she named all those involved in sexually exploiting her. Five of the eight people, including four women, named in separate FIRs have been arrested till date.

On January 4, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Dorphang, following which the manhunt began.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang arrested in sex racket case

Sex racket came to light after employee of guest house was arrested for trafficking of minor

Sex racket came to light after employee of guest house was arrested for trafficking of minor
Independent Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang, who was wanted in connection with a sex-racket case involving a 14-year old girl in Shillong, was on Saturday arrested from his hideout in neighbouring Assam, the police said.

The arrest came a day after a look-out notice was issued and the state police sought co-operation from their counterparts in neighbouring states.

"We have arrested Dorphang and he was brought here. He will now face trial," East Khasi Hills district SP M Kharkrang said.

The arrest was made from a place which he used as a hideout, he said, without divulging details.

In fact several raids were conducted within the state and even several places in Assam where the legislator frequented till Friday morning but the raids were futile.

A joint raid was also conducted at Hatigaon area on Thursday where the surrendered ULFA leaders are running their offices but they did not find him there.

Dorphang, who had co-founded an armed organisation until he surrendered in 2007, went into hiding after the police booked him under section 366 (A) of the IPC and registered section 3 (a)/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and under section 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA) against him.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house owned by senior Congress leader and Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh's son was arrested for trafficking of the 14-year-old victim in December.

The victim was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station where she named all those involved in sexually exploiting her. Five of the eight people, including four women, named in separate FIRs have been arrested till date.

On January 4, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Dorphang, following which the manhunt began.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang arrested in sex racket case

Sex racket came to light after employee of guest house was arrested for trafficking of minor

Independent Meghalaya MLA Julius Dorphang, who was wanted in connection with a sex-racket case involving a 14-year old girl in Shillong, was on Saturday arrested from his hideout in neighbouring Assam, the police said.

The arrest came a day after a look-out notice was issued and the state police sought co-operation from their counterparts in neighbouring states.

"We have arrested Dorphang and he was brought here. He will now face trial," East Khasi Hills district SP M Kharkrang said.

The arrest was made from a place which he used as a hideout, he said, without divulging details.

In fact several raids were conducted within the state and even several places in Assam where the legislator frequented till Friday morning but the raids were futile.

A joint raid was also conducted at Hatigaon area on Thursday where the surrendered ULFA leaders are running their offices but they did not find him there.

Dorphang, who had co-founded an armed organisation until he surrendered in 2007, went into hiding after the police booked him under section 366 (A) of the IPC and registered section 3 (a)/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and under section 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA) against him.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house owned by senior Congress leader and Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh's son was arrested for trafficking of the 14-year-old victim in December.

The victim was rescued from near the guest house and brought to the police station where she named all those involved in sexually exploiting her. Five of the eight people, including four women, named in separate FIRs have been arrested till date.

On January 4, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Dorphang, following which the manhunt began.

image
Business Standard
177 22