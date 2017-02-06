Irom Sharmila to contest against Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh

Earlier, Sharmila declared her wish to become the chief minister to repeal the AFSPA

Earlier, Sharmila declared her wish to become the chief minister to repeal the AFSPA

Rights activist will contest against Chief Minister and candidate from Thoubal constituency in the Assembly elections to be held next month.



Sharmila will contest from Thoubal seat, convenor of her party People's Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) Erendro Leichonbam, said.



Known for her fight against (AFSPA), Sharmila is a political greenhorn while has been in power in for three successive terms under Ibobi Singh.



on February 3 had released a list of 60 candidates for Assembly elections, with Chief Minister contesting Thoubal seat.



In August last year, the 44-year-old Iron Lady broke her 16-year-old hunger strike, the world's longest such campaign, and declared that she wants to become the chief minister so that she could press for repeal of the contentious AFSPA.



While launching her party in October last year, Sharmila had said she would contest from two seats - Thoubal and Khurai. While she belongs to Khurai, Thoubal is the Assembly constituency of the Chief Minister.



Leichonbam said the party has already started campaigning in Thoubal for Sharmila.



However, there is no word yet about her contesting Khurai seat.



Leichonbam said PRJA, which recently was alloted 'whistle' as the party's symbol, is likely to field altogether 10 candidates for the Assembly elections to be held on March 4 and 8.



Meanwhile, the Naga People's Front (NPF), the ruling party in Nagaland, has announced names of 15 candidates for the Assembly elections.

Press Trust of India