Shiv Sena says 'completely dissatisfied' with rail budget

"We are completely dissatisfied with the budget. They have said so many things in the budget. But from where will the money come?," senior Shivsena leader and North-west Mumbai MP Gajanan Kirtikar said, adding the budget has kept everyone in 'dark'.
Despite a patch-up post Maharashtra Assembly polls, Shiv Sena has been taking a stance against BJP on several issues, including the Land Acquisition Bill, reflecting the unease in ties. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had quit Sena to join BJP before his induction in the Narenda Modi Cabinet.
"He (railway minister) is talking about raising the height of platforms which requires Rs 97 crore. One has to allot money for these projects at one go if they have to be completed. They are talking about tripling and doubling lines, but which lines will they undertake work on. They have kept us in dark," Kirtikar said.
Taking a jibe, Chandrakant Khaire, Shivsena MP from Aurangabad, said "the budget is good but difficult to understand."
"People will ask us what has the region got from the budget? Now one has to read the budget and then come up with an explanation," Khaire said.
