Shraddha's role in 'Saaho' adds weight to the story: Prabhas

"Baahubali" star says Kapoor's role in their upcoming "Saaho" is extremely important and she has not been roped in only for song and dance sequences.



The 38-year-old South actor, who will be working with a star for the first time, said is the "best choice" for the role.



"I have never worked with a before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs."The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character," toldThe said he is impressed by the amount of hard work and dedication is putting in to ensure that she does justice to the role." is a very hard-working and she is very comfortable (on the sets). Most of the actresses I have worked with have started their career in South and then shifted to is already a star, but she is very dedicated," he said.Shraddha, 30, today started shooting for some of the action sequences for the in Prabhas, who is currently in Los Angeles, will be joining her around January 5 for a month-long schedule."The team has till now shot for almost 40-45 days. We will start shooting for the major action sequences soon. We are planning to release the next year. But we will be able to finalise the exact date depending on the progress of the film," he added.A UV Creations production, "Saaho" is produced by Vamsi and Pramod. Directed by Sujeeth, the project is being filmed at striking locations in and abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)