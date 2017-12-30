Sikh American float to feature 'langar' in California's famed

A float depicting tradition of ' sewa' (community kitchen) will be a part of the upcoming on in South



Formally called the 'Tournament of Roses', the parade is a 129-year-old American tradition that attracts up to one million visitors and is broadcast live across the US.



The float will visually transport spectators back to Punjab, the Coalition said.Utilising 90,959 flowers and 500 pounds of vegetables, the float will symbolise the meals that can be expected in a hall.The float will also showcase beautiful brick walls, a marbled dome roof and scalloped arches to replicate those found at the Darbar Sahib.This would be the fourth consecutive year for a float appearing at the popular in"Growing up in California, it was always a dream to see a float in the Tournament of Roses Parade," said Bhajneet Singh, a member of the committee responsible for the float entry for the fourth consecutive year."The theme of really speaks the values of Sikhism and the work that we are doing to help our communities every day here in and across the world," he said.The Southern community feeds an estimated thousands of people across the greater every month."From the every Friday evening to the monthly barbeques and visits to Skid Row, we are constantly trying to bring to those most in need," said Singh.According to Singh, the will be an opportunity for millions of Americans to learn more about -- an important aspect of Sikhism.

