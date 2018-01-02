Silly Monks Entertainment's IPO issue to open on Jan 5

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hyderabad-based Silly Monks Entertainment's initial public offer (IPO), through which the firm plans to raise Rs 15.12 crore, would open for subscription on January 5.

Silly Monks Entertainment would be the first digital entertainment company to be listed on NSE's small and medium- sized enterprises (SME) platform Emerge.


The firm will raise Rs 15.12 crore through the public offer of 12.60 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, the company said in a statement.

The lead manager of the issue, which will close on January 10, is Aryaman Financial Services and the registrar to the issue is Bigshare Services.

