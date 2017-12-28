JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sri Lanka releases 69 TN fishermen

Afghan official says roadside mine kills 6 children
Business Standard

Silver futures gain 0.31% on firm global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Taking positive cues from overseas markets, silver prices rose 0.31 per cent to Rs 38,793 per kg in futures trading today as participants raised bets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March gained Rs 120, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 38,793 per kg in business turnover of 1,033 lots.


Similarly, the white metal for delivery in May contracts was trading higher by Rs 122, or 0.31 per cent, at Rs 39,265 per kg in 24 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by participants in line with a firm global trend influenced silver prices in futures trade.

Globally, silver rose 0.24 per cent to USD 16.70 an ounce in Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements