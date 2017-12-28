Silver futures gain 0.31% on firm global cues

Taking positive cues from overseas markets, silver prices rose 0.31 per cent to Rs 38,793 per kg in futures trading today as participants raised bets.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March gained Rs 120, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 38,793 per kg in business turnover of 1,033 lots.



Similarly, the for delivery in May contracts was trading higher by Rs 122, or 0.31 per cent, at Rs 39,265 per kg in 24 lots.Analysts said widening of positions by participants in line with a firm global trend influenced silver prices in futures trade.Globally, silver rose 0.24 per cent to USD 16.70 an ounce in

