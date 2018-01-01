Silver futures slip 0.25% as speculators trim positions

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Silver prices edged lower by Rs 98 to Rs 39,139 per kg in futures trade today after speculators reduced exposure.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March was trading Rs 98, or 0.25 per cent, lower at Rs 39,139 per kg in business turnover of 170 lots.


The metal for delivery in May too shed Rs 62 or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 39,649 per kg in just one lot.

Analysts said the fall in prices in futures trade was mainly attributed to offloading of positions by participants following holiday in global markets.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 11:15 IST

