Silver rallies on scattered demand, gold steady

recovered by Rs 140 to Rs 39,850 per kg at the market today on mild demand from consuming industries.



however remained flat at Rs 30,450 per 10 gram in scattered deals even as it weakened overseas.



Traders attributed the rise in price to scattered demand from industrial units and coin makers at the domestic spot market.Globally, fell 0.33 per cent to USD 1,312.80 an ounce and by 0.64 per cent to USD 17.04 an ounce inIn the national capital, ready recovered by Rs 140 to Rs 39,850 per kg, while weekly-based delivery 15 to Rs 39,025 per kg.coins however continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.On the other hand, of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity held steady at Rs 30,450 and Rs 30,300 per 10 gram, respectively.Sovereign too remained unaltered at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight gram.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)