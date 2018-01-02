JUST IN
Business Standard

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gives birth to baby boy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has given birth to her first child at a hospital here.

The singer, who is married to music composer Hitesh Sonik, gave birth to a boy at Surya Hospitals in Mumbai yesterday.


"The baby and mother are both doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 pm on the January 1, 2018," said Dr Ranjana Dhanu in a statement.

"The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well," said Dr Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Pediatrics at Surya Hospitals.

The statement also said that both Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are ecstatic about the birth of their first child.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 10:50 IST

