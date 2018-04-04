Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow

on Wednesday met her Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of an in Moscow.

They are understood to have exchanged views on bilateral issues, particularly on the situation along the nearly 4,000 km-border between the two countries, official sources said.

Both Sitharaman and Wei are in Moscow to attend the on International Security.

Sitharaman herself tweeted a picture of her meeting with Wei.

There was no official details about the meeting.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off ended on August 28.