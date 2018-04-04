JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Special status row: I feel PMO has no good intention for Andhra, says Naidu
Business Standard

Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow

Sitharaman herself tweeted a picture of her meeting with Wei

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shakes hands with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe during Seventh Moscow Conference on International Security, in Moscow | PTI Photo

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met her Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of an international security conference in Moscow.

They are understood to have exchanged views on bilateral issues, particularly on the situation along the nearly 4,000 km-border between the two countries, official sources said.

Both Sitharaman and Wei are in Moscow to attend the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Sitharaman herself tweeted a picture of her meeting with Wei.

There was no official details about the meeting.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off ended on August 28.
First Published: Wed, April 04 2018. 21:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements