Sitharaman's shopping list: Nod for 240 precision bombs, 131 Barak missiles

The today approved purchase of 240 precision guided bombs for the and 131 Barak missiles for the at a total cost of Rs 1,714 crore.



The two procurement proposals were cleared by Nirmala Sitharaman, the defence ministry said.



The bombs, which fall under the category of precision guided munitions, are being procured at a cost of Rs 1,254 crore from M/s JSC Rosonboron Exports,"The procurement of bombs will address the of Precision Guided Munitions in the arsenal, besides enhancing the offensive capabilities of the IAF," the ministry said in a statement.It said the 131 Barak missiles and associated equipment are being procured from Israel's at a cost of Rs 460 crore."These missiles are surface to air missiles designed to be used as a ship-borne anti- defence system against anti-ship missiles," said the ministry.The procurement is being made as part of the government's efforts to bolster operational capability of the armed forces considering the evolving security situation in the region.